Neston Town Council Grants Offered to Local Organisations

Published: 31st March 2020 13:29

Neston Town Council has announced it wishes to reach out to support local community organisations during this tough time.

Some scheduled community events which are funded from the Council's grants budget have had to be cancelled this year, leaving a small pot of funds available to re-purpose.

The Town Council is hoping that local organisations can come up with innovative ways to keep up morale and support our community. Community organisations can make applications via the Neston Town Council grants application form, which can be downloaded from the Town Council website here.

Evidence of the activity and value to the community will have to be provided, along with any receipts for items purchased. This could be direct support for the establishment or continuation of community led projects that offer support to residents during the pandemic crisis, and are directly related to the provision of services to support the community due to the effects of the crisis.

You can submit your completed grant application via email to council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk for consideration.

The maximum grant offered per project is £500, with no more than two projects per organisation being available.

Closing date for applications to be received is 24th April 2020.

