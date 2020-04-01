Neston

>

News

>

Local News Neston Area Businesses Delivering Food and Other Supplies Published: 1st April 2020 11:24 This is a list of the businesses we are currently aware of that are delivering groceries, household items and hot food to households in the Neston area. Please be aware this is not an exhaustive list, there may be others we have not been made aware of. Please email us if you know of anything that should be on this list. Local Milkman Gary is happy to deliver to new and old customers. Call 07486 874848

Gary is happy to deliver to new and old customers. Call 07486 874848 Tracey's Food Hall is well stocked, and they even have cooked chickens, pies, jams, cooked meats and fresh meat. They can do delivery services for hot and cold food. Call 0151 353 1465

is well stocked, and they even have cooked chickens, pies, jams, cooked meats and fresh meat. They can do delivery services for hot and cold food. Call 0151 353 1465 James Cubbin & Sons have asked that those who can order online do via their secure website https:www.jcubbinandsons.co.uk. It is a 5-minute process and will free up the phone for those who don't use computers to call 0151 336 1837 or 336 2350

have asked that those who can order online do via their secure website https:www.jcubbinandsons.co.uk. It is a 5-minute process and will free up the phone for those who don't use computers to call 0151 336 1837 or 336 2350 Old Oaks Farm, Leighton Road - fresh eggs for collection. See their Facebook page for more information.

Leighton Road - fresh eggs for collection. See their Facebook page for more information. A & O discount shop are also doing deliveries that have a wide array of stock to order call 0151 336 5757.

discount shop are also doing deliveries that have a wide array of stock to order call 0151 336 5757. Dovecote Nurseries have a fantastic range of plug plants, tomato plants, compost etc arrangement can be made for collection by appointment or delivery. Let's help them use their stock. Call 0151 336 5748

have a fantastic range of plug plants, tomato plants, compost etc arrangement can be made for collection by appointment or delivery. Let's help them use their stock. Call 0151 336 5748 The Great British Bakehouse (the old Deeside Bakery) on the Clayhill Estate. You can choose items from their website, call it in (0151 336 2686), they can take payment over the phone and you can go and pick it up.

(the old Deeside Bakery) on the Clayhill Estate. You can choose items from their website, call it in (0151 336 2686), they can take payment over the phone and you can go and pick it up. Market Traders - see our list of Neston Market Traders currently home-delivering, here.

- see our list of Neston Market Traders currently home-delivering, here. Deliver Wirral are offering deliveries from various businesses. Put in your postcode on their website to see what's available for your address.

are offering deliveries from various businesses. Put in your postcode on their website to see what's available for your address. Willaston Community Farm are delivering provisions and logs locally. See their Facebook page for more information.

are delivering provisions and logs locally. See their Facebook page for more information. Real Food Kitchen are delivering home-cooked meals. See their Facebook page for details.

are delivering home-cooked meals. See their Facebook page for details. Whitmore and White in Heswall have items available for delivery. See their website for details.

in Heswall have items available for delivery. See their website for details. Premier Plants in Ledsham will deliver items for your garden. See their Facebook page for details.

in Ledsham will deliver items for your garden. See their Facebook page for details. To keep up to date with local take-aways that are delivering, see the JustEat website, or download their app. If you are in business and offering deliveries in the Neston area, please let us know so we can add you to the list. There is no charge for inclusion. Email carriespacey@aboutmyarea.co.uk. If you need help, or would like to offer assistance to others, please sign up on the Neston Community Youth Centre website here.

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.