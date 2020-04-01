  • Bookmark this page

Neston Area Businesses Offering Delivery and Collection

Published: 9th November 2020 10:09

Below is a list of some of the businesses we were made aware of in the first lockdown, who were offering delivery or collection options.

We have attempted to update it for the current lockdown (November 5 - December 2), but if anyone is aware of changes or updates that should be applied, please do email us.

The main difference this time is that shops selling food and other essentials are allowed to remain open. However, if you can't get to the shops, prefer deliveries or just fancy a lovely hot meal take-away brought to your door, here are some options.

  • Neston Market is open every Friday from 8am to 2pm, food and essential items only. 
  • Elephant Collective : Elephant Bank (Burgers, Ribs, Chicken) and Elephant Pizza both available on JustEat. Plus you can order coffee products for home delivery on the Elephant Collective website. Elephant Lounge open for take-away coffees.
  • The Blue Bicycle - delivery and collection options for cakes, sandwiches and quiche. See website for details.
  • Local Milkman Gary is happy to deliver to new and old customers. Milk, Juice, Eggs. Call 07486 874848
  • Tracey's Food Hall is open and well stocked for meat (cooked and fresh); sandwiches, jams, pies and more. Delivery services available. Orders taken for whole cooked chickens. Call 0151 353 1465
  • Old Oaks Farm, Leighton Road - fresh eggs for collection, £1.50 for 6 eggs, 7 days. Fruit and Veg Stall open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm. See their Facebook page for more information. Tel 07902 937637.
  • Dovecote Nurseries have a range of plug plants, tomato plants, compost etc. Collections by appointment, or delivery. Call 0151 336 5748
  • The Great British Bakehouse (the old Deeside Bakery) on the Clayhill Estate. You can choose items from their website, call it in (0151 336 2686), payment taken over the phone and you can go and pick it up.
  • Willaston Community Farm are delivering provisions including vegetables, milk, eggs, bread, plants, compost and logs throughout the CH64 area. See their Facebook page for more information. Tel: 0151 327 8911
  • Real Food Kitchen are delivering home-cooked meals, both fresh and frozen. See their Facebook page for details. Tel: 0151 336 7538
  • Paisley Grey are delivering fruit, veg, meat and eggs. Also on Uber Eats for meal deliveries. Call 0151-336 7400 or email hello@paisleygrey.co.uk
  • Whitmore and White in Heswall have deli items available for delivery. See their website for details.
  • Premier Plants in Ledsham will deliver items for your garden. See their Facebook page for details. Tel: 0151 347 4808
  • Neston Private Hire can collect shopping and prescriptions. Call them on 0151 336 3999 or 0151 336 1555.
  • Nisa in West Vale are open from 8am to 10pm and also offering deliveries during lockdown.  Please call 0151 353 0063 for details and ordering.
  • Fine Fruits Direct are delivering fruit and veg boxes. See their Facebook page for details.Tel: 0151 648 0388
  • Linghams of Heswall are posting books and some children's toys and games out, contact them via their website or Facebook page.
  • Neston Pet Supplies remain open and also offer a delivery service. See their Facebook page for details.Tel: 0151 336 2180
  • The Beer Lab in Heswall are delivering. See their website for details.
  • Claremont Farm has veg, fruit, meat, ready meals etc. They are offering a mixture of shopping (with distancing in place); contactless collections from the car park and deliveries (for the most vulnerable.) See their website for details.
  • Brimstage Brewery offers home delivery of beer. See their Facebook page for details.Tel: 0151 342 1181
  • Nova the Outsiders - Bakery and Ready Meals.  Phone 0151 342 9959, email info@novarestaurant.co.uk. A full list of their products can be found on their website.
  • Cheshire Cheesecakes. Wide selection of sweet treats, including celebration cheesecakes. See their Facebook page for more information. Tel: 07383 635138
  • The Camel's Hump Middle Eastern Caterer.  Lebanese foods (mezze, hummus, falafel and bakery items). See their Facebook page for more information. Tel: 07478 142022
  • The Liverpool Cheese Company.  Deliveries available, £3 fee. Call 0151 428 3942 or visit their Facebook page for more details.
  • Nick's Cheese and Meat Stall.  Taking orders for hampers.  Tel: 07517 686728. More information on their Facebook page
  • My Spicy Blends.  Superb curry and other spice blends, to help bring variety to your lockdown menu.  See their website for more information.
  • Orchard Pigs.  Wide range of bakery goods, tapas and cheese boxes available.  See their Facebook page for more information. Tel: 01978 660371
  • John Jones of Childer Thornton is doing veg box deliveries.  For more information, please email johnjones57@btinternet.com
  • Carl, the Fleetwood Fishmonger (from the Market). Contact by text on 07765 228861 to order. Fish can be collected from outside Deeside Bakery on the Clayhill on Fridays, between 8am and 12noon.
  • Victoria's Sandwich - Deliveries to Willaston and Neston area, fresh homemade Artisan Breads and homemade cookies and brownies, all freshly baked. Download list of items here (pdf). More info on Facebook. Phone 07437 823890 or email.
  • ScrumptiousLove - offers bakes, treats and desserts using the best ingredients for total enjoyment. New menu issued on Tuesdays. Free hand delivery to Wirral area on Sundays. See their Facebook page or website for more information. Tel 07903 406870
  • Cheshire Chutney Company - offering handmade chutney, condiments and preserves. Free delivery to CH60, CH64 and CH66 when you spend £10 or more on their website (free delivery automatically applied at checkout when addresses with these postcodes are used).
  • The Watch Man from the Market, Stephen Culshaw, invites you to contact him about any repairs you may need, or if you wish to retrieve any items left with him to repair prior to the lockdown. Contact him on 07970 665626 or email stephenculshaw@hotmail.com
  • Jillian Dawn Floral Designs. Flowers and other gifts, deliveries can even be made on the same day if ordered by 1pm. See their Facebook page for details or call 0151 327 1652.
  • Kri Kri Greek Taverna. Take-away only, 4-9pm, Weds to Sat. Visit website for menu, call 0151 336 8869 to order. Collection from restaurant.

If you are in business and offering deliveries in the Neston area, please let us know so we can add you to the list. There is no charge for inclusion.  Email carriespacey@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

If you need help, or would like to offer assistance to others, please sign up on the Neston Community Youth Centre website here.

Comments

Annie57
At 11:58 on 1st April 2020, Annie57 commented:
So grateful to all these businesses for doing this. I hope that when this is over we return their kindness by making sure we continue to use them to thank them in a practical way.
merrymac
At 15:34 on 1st April 2020, merrymac commented:
Yes well said Annie. We're using a lot of them rather than the still busy supermarkets. Use them OR lose them, before this is all over
janice
At 23:47 on 1st April 2020, janice commented:
We are so lucky. They deserve our custom and are to be remembered in future.
Michael C
At 14:14 on 3rd April 2020, Michael C commented:
In these difficult times, I cannot praise too highly the helpful and efficient service i have today received from the Neston Community Volunteers. Many thanks.
Mike C.
John Cartlidge
At 09:27 on 4th April 2020, John Cartlidge commented:
Excellent resource Carrie, Thanks.
Last night we had a takeaway delivered contactless from Sang Jun Thai Restaurant.
All good!
Snapdragon
At 17:55 on 13th April 2020, Snapdragon commented:
Hi Carrie. Can you please keep this item current so it doesn't fall off the end? It could be some weeks until we can resume something like normal life and my memory can't hold all this very useful info. Thanks.
merrymac
At 15:03 on 15th April 2020, merrymac commented:
We ordered a £15 box of 11 different veg + 4 diff fruit from John Jones veg scheme above. Ordered and paid on Tues, came Weds and the quality is superb. Highly recommend
CO Jones
At 12:46 on 16th April 2020, CO Jones commented:
This is great. My mother lives in Salford and has been issued one of the Vulnerable Person letters. I am struggling to find this level of resource where she is and it is a much higher density of population.

We are really fortunate to have all this available. Lets keep using them
John Cartlidge
At 12:51 on 16th April 2020, John Cartlidge commented:
Well said CO Jones - This is an excellent resource and Carrie I am sure must be acknowledged as perhaps Neston's 4th emergency service, not just for this piece but all else she does for the town.
CO Jones
At 13:25 on 16th April 2020, CO Jones commented:
I am going to ensure that Brimstage Brewery are kept in business during these challenging times !
Lambster
At 13:52 on 16th April 2020, Lambster commented:
Ditto, finding this very useful at this difficult time. So far we have had a great delivery from Orchard Pigs of one of their marvellous cheese boxes and a bakery selection. We have also made use of the email & collect service at Claremont Farm for vegetables and a few other bits and pieces. Whitmore and White also delivered some fine cheese and next I think we will try some of the other market traders and Paisley Grey. Also looking forward to Elephant pizzas from justeat at the weekend.
Dave Carter
At 10:32 on 9th November 2020, Dave Carter commented:
Brittania spice have been doing home delivery, order through their website or app, or my phone. Very efficient.
