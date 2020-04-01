Neston Area Businesses Offering Delivery and Collection

Published: 9th November 2020 10:09

Below is a list of some of the businesses we were made aware of in the first lockdown, who were offering delivery or collection options.

We have attempted to update it for the current lockdown (November 5 - December 2), but if anyone is aware of changes or updates that should be applied, please do email us.

The main difference this time is that shops selling food and other essentials are allowed to remain open. However, if you can't get to the shops, prefer deliveries or just fancy a lovely hot meal take-away brought to your door, here are some options.

If you are in business and offering deliveries in the Neston area, please let us know so we can add you to the list. There is no charge for inclusion. Email carriespacey@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

If you need help, or would like to offer assistance to others, please sign up on the Neston Community Youth Centre website here.

