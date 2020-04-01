Lockdown Performing Arts Activities with Little Actors

Author: Samantha Giblin, LATC Published: 1st April 2020 11:39

Little Actors Theatre is a Registered Charity, usually based in our venue in Brook Street, Neston, but of course we are no longer operating our theatre activities there for the foreseeable future.

So we're moving everything online and into your home. We are offering workshops via Zoom and also video resources on YouTube. Hopefully we can help keep people's spirits up and help with a bit of fitness.

YouTube

here are videos and resources to watch and more are being added bit by bit. Feel free to subscribe, watch and/or join in.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj_FQbaVkywsGcdRISyTHIw

Zoom

Download the Zoom app on your device and then send us an email (mail@littleactorstheatre.com) and we will add you to the invitation groups to the live streamed workshops. At the moment they are a bit ad hoc as our free lance actors are having to find other work but we will be creating a more regular schedule ASAP. Workshops so far include DramaTots, movement & fitness and youth theatre.

Facebook

Links and invitations to join workshops will be posted on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Little-Actors-Theatre-Company-143914655705052/

Everyone is most welcome and all of these activities are FREE to join in. Keeping well is so important at this time, and this includes your health and well-being and making sure your don't feel isolated or lonely - so come and join us from the comfort of your own home.

Details from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or call Samantha on 0151 336 4302.

KEEP WELL AND SAFE FROM ALL OF US AT LITTLE ACTORS

