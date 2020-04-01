  • Bookmark this page

Remote Skills For Work Course Available to Neston Residents

Published: 1st April 2020 12:15

Due to the Coronavirus emergency, Amber Button, who usually run the Work Club and courses at Neston Community Youth Centre, are now going to be offering some courses remotely.

Why not fill some of your spare time by building skills to help you find work or progress in your current job once coronavirus restrictions are lifted? Details are of the first course on offer follow.

Skills for Work

Using a combination of tutor guided self-study, targeted activities, bite sized online tutorials and email coaching, sessions will cover the following topics:

  • Initiative
  • Planning
  • Team work
  • Communication
  • Problem-solving

This is an accredited course and, once successfully completed, participants will receive an Open Awards certificate.

The course is fully funded for anyone fulfilling the following criteria:

  • Aged 19+
  • Has a Cheshire postcode
  • Is unemployed, in receipt of benefits or earning less than £17,500 p/a
  • Has access to a laptop/computer

Places are limited. To enquire, please email jeanette@amberbutton.co.uk

 

Computer

 

