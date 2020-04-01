FREE Online Family History Course
|Published: 1st April 2020 15:04
Due to the Coronavirus emergency, Amber Button, who usually run courses at Neston Community Youth Centre, are now going to be offering some courses remotely.
Free to attend for Cheshire residents aged 19+, the course will include
- Introduction to Family History
- How to trace your family history
- Parish records
- Military records
- Family history beyond the internet
- DNA and Genetic Testing
- Create your own family tree
To book, please email jeanette@amberbutton.co.uk
