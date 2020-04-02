New Website for Neston Air Cadets

Published: 2nd April 2020 10:51

2375 (Neston) Squadron of the Air Cadets has got a new website.

The squadron usually meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at their HQ in Tanks Field, Neston, though that is obviously on hold for the moment. They are hoping to welcome potential new recruits at an Open Evening in October - we will publicise details in due course.

Meanwhile, have a browse through the website to get a sense of the benefits young people can enjoy as members of the Air Cadets.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.