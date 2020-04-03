NHS Thanks the NHS
|Published: 3rd April 2020 08:17
Students at Neston High School have undertaken their own way of saying thank you to the National Health Service.
In school due to family members being key workers, the students wanted everyone to know how grateful the school community is for all the work NHS staff are doing on our behalf.
