Wirral Garden Marathon To Raise Funds for Health Charities

Published: 3rd April 2020 08:29

John Harris from West Kirby will be running what is believed to be the first 'Wirral Garden Marathon' this Saturday.

In an event that will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, John hopes to cover the 26.2 miles of a traditional marathon, but just by completing laps of his back garden.

He is doing this to raise money for two causes. Firstly, for the Wirral University Teaching Hospital Foundation - he explains: "It was the first trust in the UK to house Coronavirus sufferers, so have been feeling the strain since the start of this horrible period."

Secondly, for CLIC Sargent, which is the charity he will be running the next London Marthon for. It was due to take place this April but is currently postponed until October 4. John is a great supporter of the Will Falck Memorial Fund for CLIC Sargent, supporting young lives affected by cancer.

Please show John your support by donating via one of the two following charity pages:

WUTH Foundation - Wirral Garden Marathon



Will Falck Memorial Fund

Thank you.

