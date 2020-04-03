  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Wirral Garden Marathon To Raise Funds for Health Charities

Published: 3rd April 2020 08:29

John Harris from West Kirby will be running what is believed to be the first 'Wirral Garden Marathon' this Saturday.

In an event that will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, John hopes to cover the 26.2 miles of a traditional marathon, but just by completing laps of his back garden.

He is doing this to raise money for two causes. Firstly, for the Wirral University Teaching Hospital Foundation - he explains: "It was the first trust in the UK to house Coronavirus sufferers, so have been feeling the strain since the start of this horrible period."

Secondly, for CLIC Sargent, which is the charity he will be running the next London Marthon for. It was due to take place this April but is currently postponed until October 4. John is a great supporter of the Will Falck Memorial Fund for CLIC Sargent, supporting young lives affected by cancer.

Please show John your support by donating via one of the two following charity pages:

WUTH Foundation - Wirral Garden Marathon

Will Falck Memorial Fund 

Thank you.

Running

 

> A close friend of mine, John Harris is running a marathon in his garden on the morning of Saturday 4th April 2020, John will be starting at 9am and live streaming the event on Facebook and YouTube. The links will be posted on Saturday morning.
>
> I have CC'd John into this email.
>
> He is hoping to raise money for 2 charities.
>
> Firstly, for the NHS.
> Wirral Hospitals were the first trust in the UK to care for any sufferers of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and so have been feeling the strain ever since this all began. Please donate what you can, it will make a real difference.
> https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thewirralgardenmarathon
>
> Secondly the charity he is running the London Marathon for, CLIC Sargent. A great charity supporting young lives affected by cancer. Anytime is a difficult time for anyone going through such a thing, but now more than ever.
> https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/willfalcks
>
> Clic Sargent will also be Live streaming the event on their platforms.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies