Stay Home Message Ignored by Some Neston Youths

Published: 3rd April 2020 08:51

Over recent days, several people have reported to us that there are still groups of youths being seen gathering in the Neston area.

It may be the same group, or different ones, but either way, none of these young people should be out and about together.

Particularly concerning is that one group took to abusing walkers taking their daily exercise on the Wirral Way on Thursday.

If you see this sort of gathering and/or anti-social behaviour, please report it immediately to the police so that they can catch up with them and deal with them appropriately.

Call 101, or report them online here.

Meanwhile, please follow the official advice to stay home, stay safe and protect the NHS.

Stay home

 

