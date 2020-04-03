Neston Library Has a Lot to Offer - Remotely

Author: Helen Neal, Locality Librarian Published: 3rd April 2020 09:01

Locality Librarian for Neston, Helen Neal, updates us on all the wonderful services the Library can still offer you during lockdown.



As residents don't have access to physical Libraries during this time, our team of Locality and Community Librarians have been working hard on their digital offer so that they can continue to provide some of the services that residents value and enjoy every day.

All customers can access Library services online and it is now possible to join the Library online and use the digital resources straightaway, gaining free access to thousands of free eBooks, audio downloads, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eResources.

To sign up and get your card number, please just need to fill in the form and then email the Libraries team, details below.

Online joining form

Email: libraries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk (confirming your full name, date of birth and postcode)

One of the main ways the team will be communicating during this period is through their social media platforms - @cwaclibraries on Twitter and @cwaclibrary on Facebook. Please can people like and share these profiles and use the hashtag #librariesfromhome.

Virtual Lego club, Saturdays 10am

Each week will be a different theme. Last Saturday was Rockets and this Saturday it's Pirates. Everyone is invited to share their creations with us via our social media.

Online Rhymetime, Tuesdays 10.30am

Not only good old classic rhymes but also some basic signing to help everyone in the community join in.

Digital animation sessions, Wednesdays 11.30am

Another wonderful, regular session usually delivered in libraries, but now offered online as a reminder/tutorial on how to create your own animations at home.

Storytimes to be shown at 3pm (normal end of school day), Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

This is a live stream from the libraries' Facebook page. We're also sharing Storyhouse's storytimes which take place at 11am and 6pm every day.

Something for the weekend, Fridays, 6pm

This will be a post promoting a specific digital offer. This week it will be Medici.tv, which is a reference catalogue of over 3,500 musical works filmed from the 1940's through to the present day and 2,000 films including concert, documentaries, operas, ballets and master classes in high definition. Over 100 live events streamed every year and available in replay for 3 months. We have subscribed as a library service to make access available to customers through their library card. Customers just need to click on login - then enter Cheshire (select Cheshire East and West) and then enter their library card in the appropriate box.

Accessing digital resources

Find out more on the Libraries' eResources page including access to free home schooling sites, a wide range of free cultural resources to help improve your feeling of wellbeing and even virtual tours of art galleries and museums around the world.

Ancestry and Find My Past

Access to these resources is provided through library accounts. All you need to do is log into your account and click on the link to Ancestry or enter the username and password provided to access Find My Past.

Audio downloads - RB digital

To access audio downloads, you must first register on the RB digital website, then select 'register' in the top right-hand corner (this will be a figure head icon on mobile devices).

For ease of access download the RB digital app via the App Store or Play Store. On first use it will ask for your registration details.

eBooks

Cheshire Libraries offer a wide range of eBooks, which are free to library members. For ease of access, download the Cloud Library app via the App Store or Play Store and login with your library card number and PIN/password.

If you are not sure of your PIN/password or need to renew your library card then please email: libraries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for assistance or use the online chat facility on the Library webpages during office hours.

There is currently unprecedented demand for eBooks so the team is working hard to increase the number of titles and copies that are available. Please share this information with friends and family who don't follow Libraries on social media and might want to get set up with this service.

eMagazines - Magzter

Cheshire Libraries offer a wide range of eMagazines, which are free to library members. To access these, you must first register on the Magzter website and then create a library user account.

You can read magazines online in your web browser on your computer or laptop. Simply log in and choose the magazine you wish to read. Alternatively, download the Magzter Library app via the App Store or Play Store. You can download and store magazines on your device, helping you to save data.

eNewspapers - Newsbank

Cheshire Libraries provide access to current local, regional and national newspapers (plus backcopies - range varies per title). The format for this is text only.

Digital editions of current newspapers are now available for the following titles (best read via tablet/iPads, laptops and PCs):

Daily Express/Sunday Express

Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday

Daily Mirror/Sunday Mirror

Daily Telegraph/Sunday Telegraph

Guardian

Independent

Liverpool Echo

Observer

Times/Sunday Times

To access, just click on Newsbank. Click on 'No Username and Password?' In the 'Library Name' box search for Cheshire West and Chester. Type your library card number into the second box and then 'Login'.

To access a digital newspaper, you can either find the title you wish to read on the homepage, or search using the search box.

Remember only the titles listed above are digitised. Make sure you click on the image format from the options given for that title.

