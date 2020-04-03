As Temperatures Go Up, Don't Be Tempted to Light the BBQ

Published: 3rd April 2020 11:16

With warmer weather on the horizon, there may be a strong temptation to get out into the garden and light the barbecue or a bonfire.

The message from local authorities and the fire services is simple - don't.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) can cause significant respiratory problems for people who contract the virus and when they are trying to manage symptoms at home and following health advice by opening windows as much as possible, smoke from neighbouring properties or nearby allotments can cause breathing difficulties to become critically worse.

Authorities have limited powers to take action against one-off, domestic bonfires, so instead the onus has to be upon residents themselves showing consideration for neighbours who may be fighting to recover from the effects of COVID-19, by not lighting fires at all.

You can read more about the advice from Cheshire Fire and Rescue service in our article from earlier this week, here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.