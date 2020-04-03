  • Bookmark this page

Neston Town Council Launches Easter Art Contest

Published: 3rd April 2020 15:01

Easter 2020 may not be the one we all had planned, but to get us in the Easter spirit, Neston Town Council has launched an Easter Drawing Competition.

Easter drawing competition

It's easy to take part - children can draw/paint/make/create their own Easter picture and there will be a chocolate themed prize for the best three entries.

Some suggestions to draw are an Easter bunny, chicks, Eggs, egg hunt ....anything fun.

Mayor of Neston, Cllr Dominic Roberts, Junior Mayor Jack Sibeon and Deputy Junior Mayor Yannis Papanastasiou will be judging the competition and the prizes will be safely delivered to the winners' homes (locally and safely).

TO ENTER:
  • Create your Easter themed picture
  • Take a photo or scan the picture
  • Submit the picture from parent's email or twitter account to the Neston Town Council @NestonTC Twitter account, or @NTCMayor, or email the photo to cllr.dominic.roberts@neston.org.uk
  • Deadline for entries 2pm Saturday 11th April (Easter Saturday).

Winners will be announced on social media by 5pm that day. Prize winners will be notified by email/private message and asked for their address, so that a chocolate themed surprise can be delivered by the Neston Easter bunny! (Chocolate alternatives can be sought for those with special dietary requirements).

A great way of sharing the Easter spirit would be for all pictures to be displayed in a front facing window for others to see on their daily walks! 

AboutMyArea will also run a gallery of some of the pictures entered.

Good luck and have eggcellent fun!

