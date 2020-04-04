Stay Home to Stay Safe But If You Exercise, Use Caution

Published: 4th April 2020 10:29

A message received today from a reader, who is pleading with those taking daily exercise to do so with caution, in order to protect others.

In light of the pending warm weekend and the failure of people to adhere to social distancing on the last warm weekend, would it be possible to send a hard hitting message out to those who will choose to ignore those guidelines this weekend.

I live on single track (single person not single vehicle) road leading to a footpath and the amount of people I have seen since lockdown has risen 200% and keeps rising.

A large number of the foot traffic are the elderly, which is astounding given that they are most at risk. Not only are these people putting themselves and others at risk, they are lengthening the time we all have to spend isolated and adding to the pressure the already struggling NHS are under. I hope you will be able to post a message about taking responsibility for ourselves, our neighbours, and our health service and remind people that if they must walk to have some respect for the residents health whilst on their routes, given how close the paths are to peoples property. Maybe a specific mention to the runners and cyclists who leave a trail of sweat behind them, again on single track paths, far too close to people walking.

