Buy a Coffee for the NHS

Published: 5th April 2020 19:00

Those lovely people at Elephant Collective in Neston have put together a fabulous scheme to help us say thank you to the NHS.

elephant lounge

They said: "After everything they've been through in the last couple of months, we feel it's important to let our NHS Staff know how appreciated they are. That's why we've set up a "Pay it Forward" Coffee Fund which we've started off with a donation of £250.

"This is now where you lot come in... If you choose to contribute an amount as a thank you for all the incredible work they have put in, we'll add 100% of that amount to the fund.

"So here's how it will work: When we're back open and a member of the NHS comes in to Elephant Lounge, Elephant Coffee or Elephant Bank and shows us their badge/card, we'll give them their coffee, tea or hot chocolate on the house, and take the amount away from the "Pay it Forward" pot!

"Use the button on this page to contribute an amount and show your gratitude by Buying A Coffee For The NHS!

"We'll keep going until the pot runs out of money."

What a great idea. #inthistogether

 

 

