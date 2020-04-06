Wirral Riding Centre Needs Our Help

Published: 6th April 2020 08:13

Wirral Riding Centre, based in Ness, was forced to close its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Phil Jones, who runs the Centre, describes the effects of this and how you can help.

"Wirral Riding Centre is one of the biggest Riding for the Disabled Centres in the country - the home of Wirral and Chester RDA & Foresters Horn RDA and the home of the North West equestrian Special Olympic team.

"We provide over 4000 rides a year for the disabled and vulnerable community and work with a lot of schools as an alternative provision for their students.

"As you can appreciate, the cost to keep the horses and ponies is huge. Our income has completely ceased and so we are looking for help to keep and feed them through this difficult time.

"If you can help, no matter how small an amount, please visit our Just Giving fundraising page.

"Thank you for reading this and keep safe."





