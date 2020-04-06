More Changes to Local Bus Services Due to Coronavirus Response

Published: 6th April 2020 08:30

The 272 Bus serving Neson and Willaston has been suspended by Aintree Coaches.

Bus services continue to operate on many routes to assist key workers and ensure communities can access critical services.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has also lifted the timing restrictions on travel for concessionary bus pass holders before 9.30am, to support vulnerable members of the community to get food and essential supplies during the early morning protected shopping hours.

The frequency of buses is being reviewed constantly in light of the Government's ongoing advice and recommendations to avoid travelling unless it is essential.

Bus operators have reviewed some local services and the frequency based on the number of passengers currently travelling and the availability of drivers. The aim is to ensure that buses are available where they are needed most.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and the Cabinet Member for Environment said: "If you have to travel please check the time of your bus before setting out and where possible please buy tickets online or use contactless payments to help stop the spread of the virus. Where this is not possible please wash your hands before and after travelling."

Bus operators are providing clear communications to ensure passengers who need to travel are well-informed of the changes.

If you are a key worker and the changes to bus services have impacted on your essential travel arrangements then please complete and submit this form so that the Council can consider potential solutions working with their partners.

Services in Cheshire West and Chester currently affected are:

Aintree Coachline have suspended all of their services until 13 April 2020.

Chester City Rail Link

41/41a/41b Whitchurch/Tattenhall to Chester

40 City Rail Link

272 Ellesmere Port to Neston via Willaston

Warrington's Own Buses have cancelled the following service:

9A Northwich- Barnton to Warrington

Stagecoach has introduced several temporary changes. The following services are no longer operating and other services are operating under further reduced frequencies or durations.

8 Chester - Vicars Cross- Pipers Ash

200 Shopper Hopper

X30 Chester to Frodsham

Park & Ride PR1 and PR2

Chester City Sightseeing Tour

Arriva have introduced temporary service revisions and have cancelled the following services. Other services are operating under further reduced frequencies or durations:

10a Chester- Sealand Road- Connahs Quay- Flint

15 Chester- Blacon- Saughall

29B Northwich to Leftwich Estate

X29 Winsford to Northwich

31 Northwich - Winsford - Crewe via Leighton Hospital

37 Winsford - Middlewich - Sandbach - Crewe

84 Chester - Vicars Cross - Kelsall - Tarvin - Nantwich - Crewe (Sunday service

The information is subject to change some services will see further changes from Sunday 5 April 2020. Passengers should visit the bus operator websites or social media pages for the most up to date information. Please always check your journey before travel.

