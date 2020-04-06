House! Lockdown Bingo Goes Down a Treat in Neston Street

Published: 6th April 2020 18:02

Residents of Drake Road in Neston - or, as residents prefer to call it, 'Mallard Mews' - took part in an unusual game of bingo at the weekend, with toilet rolls as the coveted first prize.

Organised by Nicky and Neil Town, the game involved various households, who all stayed well over the lockdown-requisite 2 metres apart, to have some much needed fun.

Neil and Nicky Town organised the fun.

Nicky explains: "We have a great community spirit on Drake Road aka Mallard Mews, as we jokingly call it. A few on the road had mentioned bingo just has we were going into lockdown, so we thought we'd give it a go.

"It was cheap and easy to set up: we used ping pong balls marked with the numbers 1 to 90 and an empty egg tray from Tracey's Food Hall. We had daft prizes including a pack of loo rolls, a tin of baked beans and Christmas crackers from the Handmade Gin Company, where I work.

Fabulous prizes on offer!

"On Sunday morning I posted bingo cards in envelopes through everyone's door with instructions on what time it was starting and telling people to stay in their own gardens, although a few sat on the green with 3 metres between them.

"A microphone and speaker were employed to ensure everyone could hear their numbers being called out.

"My husband Neil was my runner. He was kitted out with a mask and grabber stick with eyes on to reach out and grab winners' bingo cards. He would then run back for us to check the card, then take the prize back to the winner.

Nicky and her daughter ran the game from their front garden.

"It was all great fun, and I even wore a Dalek costume, to remind everyone they'd be exterminated if they came too close!"

A great afternoon indeed, well done to all involved. Fellow resident of Drake Road, Dave Bladen, has created a video of the event, which you can view on YouTube here.

