The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

St Winefride's Thanks All the Superheroes

Published: 7th April 2020 09:34

Children and Staff still in attendance at St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston have made a colourful banner to thank key workers.

St Winefride's Superheroes banner

The pupils, who are children of NHS staff and others playing vital roles during the Coronavirus emergency, wanted to say thank you by displaying this wonderfully colourful banner on the school gates.

In addition,members of the entire school community responded to a call to action from one teacher on social media, who encouraged them all to "applaud our wonderful superheroes, our children...come to your windows, to your doors, or even from your couch, wherever you are, and applaud our wonderful children. For being resilient, for working hard, for doing their very, very best even in such difficult times."

St Winefride's Superheroes banner

So it was at 3.30pm on Monday that the school community did just that, including a rousing round of applause from some who gathered around the banner outside the school - keeping a safe distance, of course.  Even local police officer PC Sarah Duffy attended and joined in with a blast from her car's siren.

St Winefride's applause for the superheroes

You can view a short video of the 'thank you' event, on St Winefride's Facebook page or Twitter.  (Apologies, we can't import embedded videos into our articles at the moment).

Well done to everyone involved, for helping keep spirits up.

