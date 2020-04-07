St Winefride's Thanks All the Superheroes

Published: 7th April 2020 09:34

Children and Staff still in attendance at St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston have made a colourful banner to thank key workers.

The pupils, who are children of NHS staff and others playing vital roles during the Coronavirus emergency, wanted to say thank you by displaying this wonderfully colourful banner on the school gates.

In addition,members of the entire school community responded to a call to action from one teacher on social media, who encouraged them all to "applaud our wonderful superheroes, our children...come to your windows, to your doors, or even from your couch, wherever you are, and applaud our wonderful children. For being resilient, for working hard, for doing their very, very best even in such difficult times."

So it was at 3.30pm on Monday that the school community did just that, including a rousing round of applause from some who gathered around the banner outside the school - keeping a safe distance, of course. Even local police officer PC Sarah Duffy attended and joined in with a blast from her car's siren.

You can view a short video of the 'thank you' event, on St Winefride's Facebook page or Twitter. (Apologies, we can't import embedded videos into our articles at the moment).

Well done to everyone involved, for helping keep spirits up.

See also:

Spreading happiness - your contributions

Neston Life Facebook page (we're sharing posts from the community)

Sign up for Neston News, our weekly e-newsletter, published every Wednesday morning.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.