The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Council Calls Out For More Carers

Published: 7th April 2020 13:34

An accelerated recruitment drive has been launched to find an additional 200 carers and support workers to meet the needs of the borough's most vulnerable residents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cheshire West and Chester Council and local care providers across the borough are offering immediate work to prepare for the temporary loss of critical key workers as well as an increase in demand placed on these services by local people over the coming weeks and months.

Depending on where successful applicants live, their experience, flexibility and willingness to travel, they will either be working in the community supporting vulnerable residents in their own homes or in one of the borough's residential care homes. They will be involved in a range of activities to ensure people remain safe and well including providing personal care, assisting those with limited mobility and collecting food shopping or prescriptions.

Jobs available range from part-time to full-time, day or evening and are open to people with or without previous experience as full training and equipment will be provided.

Rates of pay start from £9 an hour but applicants could be earning more than this depending on their experience and the type of role they undertake.

Councillor Val Armstrong Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "Our health and social care staff are delivering essential care and compassion to those in need and we must make sure that this vital support continues as we navigate this new world.

"We are asking for honest, reliable and kind people to come forward to take up these new roles. If you or anyone you know is interested, I would encourage you to get in touch."

Full details of temporary care and support worker roles can be found on the council's COVID-19 information hub here.

Carers

