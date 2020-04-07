Town Council Offers Neston Gazebos to Local Organisations

Published: 7th April 2020 13:44

Double gazebos, originally purchased for use as market stalls, using money from the Neston S106 fund, are being offered for sale to local organisations by the Town Council.

The Council has stated that the gazebos will no longer be available to hire. Instead, community organisations can submit a statement of interest in acquiring one or more of 8 gazebos, at a cost of £10 each. They are said to be in good condition and 'sold as seen', though no recent photograph has been provided.

Organisations would have to arrange their own transport and storage facilities. No weights or additional parts will be included.

Interested parties should send an email to council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk by no later than 1st May 2020, including a statement of intended use and potential community benefit, along with the number of gazebos required.

The allocation of the gazebos will be decided by committee at a future date and it is envisaged that they will not be available for collection until September 2020 due to the pandemic. Funds have to be received by the town council via bank transfer before any gazebo can be collected.

The gazebos have previously been loaned or hired out, as at ParkgateFest in 2017 and 2018.

