Mental Health Helpline Launched

Published: 7th April 2020 16:14

Local NHS Trust, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership (CWP), has launched a new mental health helpline for residents of Cheshire West, Cheshire East and Wirral.

CALL 0300 303 3972



Open 24 hours a day, seven-days a week, it is open to people of all ages including children and young people who need urgent mental health support.

The helpline is part of the NHS Long Term Plan to improve access to mental health support. Originally due to go live next year, it has been fast-tracked to be available to support local people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Suzanne Edwards, Acting Director of Operations, said: "I am delighted that we now have a dedicated local helpline for people with concerns about their mental health. The dedicated phone number: 0300 303 3972 should now be everyone's first port of call for urgent mental health help in Cheshire and Wirral. It is operated by local NHS staff who can connect people experiencing mental health issues with the best local support.

"Launching a new service in such a short space of time, under the current circumstances, is testament to our very dedicated staff and I would like to say a big thank you to all involved. Having joined the team on one of their first shifts this weekend, I know they are already making a really positive difference to local people by helping those that need specialist support in a timely, person-centred way."

What to do if you need urgent mental health help:

Please call 0300 303 3972 and our dedicated local NHS staff will support you to access the help you need;

The helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is open to people of all ages - including children and young people;

The helpline is now the first port of call for mental health help - it is operated by people in your local area who will know how best to support you. If you call NHS111 you may have to wait longer for help and will be re-directed to this local service - so call 0300 303 3972;

Please note, A&E and 999 are not the best places to get help for the majority of mental health problems - call 0300 303 3972 to be directed to the best local service to support you;

you should still call 999 or go to A&E if you have an immediate, life-threatening emergency requiring mental or physical health assistance;

for non-urgent help and general wellbeing advice, the CWP website contains information and links to resources to support people with anxiety, low mood, and worries relating to the current Covid-19 pandemic www.cwp.nhs.uk

For children and young people there is also a dedicated website MyMind.org.uk



Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Cllr Louise Gittins adds: "The last few weeks have been unsettling for everyone and we have all experienced big changes to our lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is natural to feel anxious and worried during these challenging times, however we need to try and manage these feelings so they don't become more serious.

"We need to all support our family, friends and neighbours, wherever we can, clearly adhering to the Public Health England guidelines on social distancing and staying at home. Maintaining that contact with friends, family and neighbours is key, whether it be over the phone, social media or video calls.

"This also links to the Council's five point plan to protect our most vulnerable, work closely with our communities and communicating with our residents, supporting you, wherever we can.

"Having a routine, eating healthy and keeping active are also important to improve your mood and overall mental wellbeing. We will be providing and sharing key tips over the coming months to support residents throughout the pandemic. We are in this together. We need to support each other and stay strong."

The Council says that adopting the ‘five ways to wellbeing' can help residents improve their mental health and wellbeing. These five steps have been researched and developed by the New Economics Foundation and include stay connected, be active, keep learning, give and take notice.

As part of the Council's Play Your Part campaign, CWAC wants individuals and communities to overcome these difficulties together and safely. Let's all come together to share our positive tips and stories to help improve our mental health and wellbeing. Please go to @Go_CheshireWest or http://www.facebook.com/cheshirewest to share your stories.

A free Mind Plan is available online, complete the quiz to help you feel more in control of your mood.

Further support and services are also available on the Live Well Cheshire West website.

For children and young people there is also a dedicated website MyMind.org.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.