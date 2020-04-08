Safe Shopping Guidelines From Sainsbury's Neston

Published: 8th April 2020 07:44

The management team at Sainsbury's in Neston have offered some advice on the safest way to shop, in line with government recommendations.

Customer Experience Manager Katy Beetham said: "We ask that all customers are aware and follow the 2 meter distancing rule, both within the shop and when queuing at the entrance if required.

"Where possible we ask that only one member of each household comes to shop with us.

"We have increased cleaning, especially at high touch areas.

"We would also like to make our customers aware what shopping can be processed using our SmartShop app. This means shopping can be selected by the customer, packed into their own bags, in a trolley and then paid for using contactless payment by card or phone app at any open paypoint in the store from this Thursday

"This will help to reduce the interaction required and is the safest way to shop. SmartShop can still be used with cash payments but is not the recommended safest method. Customers can download the SmartShop app at home and register using their nectar card number. Logging into the store's O2 wifi will speed up the process too, limiting customer exposure at this time. If any customers need any help please ask a colleague in store.

"If customers require cash then please use our ATM outside, as we are no longer processing cashback."

Head Office news

Sainsbury's originally offered 450,000 elderly and vulnerable customers priority booking for online delivery. At the end of last week they received the government database, which includes details of all the people in England who have registered with the government to say that they are vulnerable and need help getting a food shop.

Since then they have matched almost 150,000 additional customers against their database and have contacted almost 30,000 of those. They are now contacting almost 120,000 additional customers to offer them a priority delivery slot.

Sainsbury's Chief Executive Mike Coupe said: "We know many elderly and vulnerable people who need to self-isolate are relying on the kindness of family, friends and local communities to shop on their behalf and we encourage this.

"You wrote to tell me that product limits were a barrier to being able to shop for other people. We understand that it can be difficult to buy what you need and shop for someone else with the 3 item product limit. We have now lifted buying restrictions on thousands of products and hope that this will help more of you to shop for others. I also want to reassure you that stock levels are now much better right across the store.

"We are keeping limits on the most popular items for now, including pasta, UHT milk, antibacterial products and some tinned and frozen foods. But you can now feel confident in shopping in our stores at any time of day and being able to find most of what you need.

"To help people shop for others easily, we will be introducing a new volunteer gift card and online voucher in the next week or two. I will share more information on this soon.

"Many of you have also written to me to tell me about food banks and community groups near you that are struggling in this crisis. We know from our ongoing support of food banks that this is a particularly tough time for them right across the country. To help with this, we have donated £3 million to Fareshare, who will use that money to distribute donated food to the people who need it the most.

"We are also partnering with Comic Relief and the BBC on The Big Night In which aims to raise money for people impacted by COVID 19. We'll be sharing more information on this in stores and online."

