Motorcycle Misery for Little Neston Residents

Published: 8th April 2020 08:01

It has been brought to our attention that a pair of young males riding motorbikes in Little Neston are making life miserable for some residents.

On several evenings recently, they have been riding up, down and around the Mellock Lane and Raeburn Avenue area, revving their engines.  This is waking children up, as well as causing stress for adult residents.

They have then been driving over the grass embankment at the bottom of Bendee Road.

Police have been informed.

If you know who they are, could you do one of two things please? 

  • Either report them to the police by calling 101 or going online here.
  • Or, if you know them well enough to safely have a word, please let them know that whilst we all need to find ways of coping in the current situation, this is not a good choice.  Being outside their homes unnecessarily is bad enough, but causing upset and stress for others is worse.

Mellock Lane

