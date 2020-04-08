Council Plea to Dog Owners

Published: 8th April 2020 08:04

Cheshire West and Chester Council is urging all dog owners to continue to pick up after their pets after the borough has seen an increase in dog mess in some locations in recent weeks.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport said: "The Council has chosen to keep our parks and open spaces open during lockdown so residents and their pets can enjoy their daily exercise outdoors, as per Government guidelines.

"Please can we ask all dog owners to be responsible and pick up after their pet. Dog mess can be dangerous, particularly for young children, and we want to keep our outdoor areas safe for everyone during this challenging time."

