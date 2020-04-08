Linghams Invites You To Online Live Author Events

Published: 8th April 2020 10:31

Linghams Booksellers in Heswall are still open for online orders, with delivery to your home. Books, signed books, jigsaws and other games for children and lots more.

In addition, they, alongside ten other bookshops, are bringing a series of digital events to local communities, under the banner of 'At Home With..Brought to you by The 4 Indies'.

Peep Show star Robert Webb will be talking about his debut novel at one of the first confirmed At Home With...events.

The aim is to continue to bring engaging author events to local readers of all ages in this difficult time and maintain their relationship with the community until they can resume a normal service.

The events will be hosted on Facebook live and the format will be a 20-minute talk, perhaps including a reading, followed by questions from each bookshop that have been submitted in advance. Bookshops will work with authors to help get them set up and have found it very straight forward so far.

Their intention is to host adult events at 8pm, and a children's event at 2pm during the week.

Confirmed events so far:

Monday 20th April, 8pm - At Home With Jack Monroe

Wednesday 22nd April, 8pm - At Home With Robert Webb

Monday 27th April, 8pm - At Home With Sebastian Barry



Go to the Facebook page to watch.



To order items from Linghams, please call 0151 342 7290, Monday to Saturday between 10am or 2pm, or email books@linghams.co.uk.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.