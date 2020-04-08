Listen Up, Burton's Going Live on the Radio

Published: 8th April 2020 11:06

Gladstone Village Hall in Burton is launching its own community radio during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Aimed primarily at Burton and Puddington residents, the station will be live from 8.01pm until 9.00pm on Thursday evening from their Facebook page, just after the third one-minute nationwide applause for the NHS and Key Workers.

Gladstone Radio will play requests and shout-outs for your family, friends and neighbours.

The show will be hosted by Burton resident Steve Lord, who is also a freelance presenter for Dee Radio in Chester and Sandgrounder Radio in Southport. He has, in the past, been MC at the Summer Fete and Bonfire Night fundraising events in Burton.

Steve said: "Around the UK there have been many pop-up community radio stations appearing, as communities look at ways of coming together with the current social distancing restrictions in place.

"As our villages are together at this time on a Thursday evening (for the applause), I thought it would be a good idea to keep the community spirit going a bit longer, by playing requests, reading shout-outs and mentioning any community news items at the same time.

"I'll be broadcasting from my little studio at Pineside in Neston Road, and look forward to your interactions on Facebook live. If youwould like a request/shout-out, or have any community news in advance of Thursday evening, please email me at steve.lord2@btinternet.com."

Tune in to Gladstone Radio on Facebook here. If you do not have a Facebook account, just Google Facebook/Gladstone Village Hall and you will see the page live.

