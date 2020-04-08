There's No Excuse for Domestic Abuse

Author: Cheshire Police Published: 8th April 2020 11:38





During the coronavirus isolation period, we know that there will be an impact on people experiencing domestic abuse.

There is no excuse for this and we at Cheshire Police, along with our partners, will do everything we can to support victims and their families.

Domestic abuse is widespread across Cheshire and the entire United Kingdom. With partners and families currently remaining at home, the risk of domestic abuse increases and vulnerable victims will be unable to escape abuse and/or protect their family.

The 'OPEN THE DOOR' campaign is a pan-Cheshire website which provides both local and national support during this time.

https://www.openthedoorcheshire.org.uk

