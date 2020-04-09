  • Bookmark this page

Are Cyclists Exempt From Coronavirus Distancing Rules?

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 9th April 2020 09:48

Several of our readers and social media followers have raised questions about cyclists in the Neston area during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and attached rules on social distancing.

Disclaimer:  I am in no way anti-cyclist. Under normal circumstances I have absolutely no problem with groups of our lycra-clad friends and visitors making the most of the beautiful countryside around here, and their patronage of our local businesses. My support of the annual Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool cycle ride through the CH64 area is proof of this.

However, it has been reported that whilst many cyclists are riding solo or in pairs (presumably from the same household) in pursuit of the currently allowed daily exercise, others are venturing out in larger groups.

Assuming the upwards of a dozen seen out around Parkgate last weekend are not all living in the same household, why are they apparently flaunting the government's social distancing rules?

In addition, police have been out and about locally stopping motorists to ask them if their journeys are necessary.  This is reassuring, both in terms of the visible presence of the police and also their actions to try and prevent non-essential journeys taking place.  However, groups of cyclists are apparently not being placed under the same scrutiny. Are there plans for that to be the case?

Some of our correspondents have also reported that cyclists on the Wirral Way are riding very close to walkers, including children, one or two (surely the absolute minority?) even spitting on the ground and shouting at pedestrians as they pass. 

With a warm weekend coming up, some clarification on the rules would be helpful, both for the cyclists themselves and for the rest of us who are currently scratching our heads in bemusement.

Comments

EvelynC
At 10:15 on 9th April 2020, EvelynC commented:
Well said Carrie I live on the Wirral way route on Station Rd the police are doing their best patrolling the park but cyclists ride down this road at speed in groups . I’m not talking about families out for a ride with their kids I’m talking of groups at the same age groups riding close together chatting away as they go. Last night I got cross as a large group of youngsters rode passed It seems they think we’re staying locked in for fun. I dread to think what this weekend will bring. I just hope everyone stays home as asked
