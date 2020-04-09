Spreading Awareness During Lockdown

Published: 9th April 2020 11:12

We have created this poster to advise as many people as possible of the information and assistance available via the Neston Life app during the Coronavirus outbreak.

If you have, or know of, a suitable place to display the poster, please print it off.

You can download the pdf here.

If you would prefer it in Word format, please drop me an email and I will send it to you.

Thank you.

