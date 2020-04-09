Cheshire Police Say Stay Home and Stay Safe This Easter

Published: 9th April 2020 11:29

Cheshire police are reminding people to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Police in Neston town centre checking on motorists' journeys on Wednesday. Photo courtest of Neston & Parkgate Police Facebook page.

With the weather set to be fine over the next few days it may be tempting to get in the car and head out on a day trip or a few days away at your favourite UK holiday destination.

We are supporting our neighbouring forces who are trying to prevent day-trippers from visiting, and they too are doing their bit to prevent day-trippers travelling to favourite spots in Cheshire.

Patrol plans are in place across the county, including the A49, A50, A55, A540 M56, M6, and officers will be stopping motorists to ensure travel is essential only.

Essential travel means:

Shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

One form of exercise a day - for example, a run, walk or cycle - alone or with members of their household

Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

Travelling to and from work, but only where they cannot work from home

Superintendent Julie Westgate said: "If you have good reason to be out on the roads this weekend, please don't be offended if one of my officers stops you. I hope it simply reassures you that we're doing our bit to protect you and your NHS.

"Staff will be friendly, and polite but firm if we find you are out without good reason. There is no excuse for breaching the government guidance and we just want you to go home and stay safe, so please listen to our officers' advice.

"If you do need to travel, please play your part in reducing the strain on the NHS by using our roads carefully and sensibly, being mindful of speed limits even though there is less traffic on the road."

You might also be tempted to invite friends and family over for barbecues and get-togethers as we would do in normal times. However, these are not normal times and this is against government guidelines - we are urging people to resist the temptation.

Superintendent Julie Westgate said: "We are all in the same boat, we miss our family and friends immensely, but we urge you to see the bigger picture and stay at home - if you can, get together virtually online. Give your elderly relative a ring and see how they are doing, but please don't be tempted to pay a visit. The coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, anyone can still catch it and anyone can spread it.

"The majority of people in Cheshire are being really supportive, listening to the advice, taking it on board and staying at home where they can. Thank you to everyone who is helping to play their part in saving lives and protecting the NHS."

For more information about the measures in place go to https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

