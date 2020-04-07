Town Council Offer Double Gazebos to Local Community Organisations

Published: 9th April 2020 11:34

Advertisement from Neston Town Council

Neston Town Council request that Local Community Organisations submit their expressions of interest if they wish to purchase the Council's double gazebos. The Council has agreed that double gazebos will no longer be available for hire.

A total of eight double gazebos are available at a cost of £10 each. The gazebos must be used to benefit residents and organisations within the town council area only.

The expression of interst and statement of intended use and potential community benefit must be sent via email to: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Closing date for expression of interest - 1st May 2020

See Town Council press release 07.04.20 for full details.

