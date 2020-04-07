  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Town Council Offer Double Gazebos to Local Community Organisations

Published: 9th April 2020 11:34

Advertisement from Neston Town Council

Double gazebos

Neston Town Council request that Local Community Organisations submit their expressions of interest if they wish to purchase the Council's double gazebos.  The Council has agreed that double gazebos will no longer be available for hire.

A total of eight double gazebos are available at a cost of £10 each.  The gazebos must be used to benefit residents and organisations within the town council area only.

The expression of interst and statement of intended use and potential community benefit must be sent via email to: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Closing date for expression of interest - 1st May 2020

See Town Council press release 07.04.20 for full details.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies