Cheshire Wildlife Trust Calls for Action on Decline of Insects

Published: 9th April 2020 11:54

Cheshire Wildlife Trust have launched a campaign to Take Action for Insects, as part of a nationwide movement to tackle the catastrophic collapse in insect numbers.

Take Action for Insects

Across the country, Wildlife Trusts are encouraging people to sign up to receive a free guide showing them how they can make a difference at home. The guide features tips on how to create more nature-friendly spaces and go chemical free in the garden.

The move comes in light of the recent Wildlife Trust Report which highlighted that over 41% of insect species are expected to go extinct if trends continue. Since the 1970s, the number of butterflies in the UK has almost halved with species such as the Pearl Bordered Fritillary becoming locally extinct in the last decade.

James Melling, the Trust's Campaigns Officer commented: "People have been aware that bees have been in decline for some time but people are only just waking up to the fact that it is the same story for all insects.

"Their decline is hugely damaging for wildlife as insects form the base of many food chains. It's also bad news for people because a vast majority of crops depend on insects for pollination. If they are not pollenated, we'll see less food being produced and crop yields will fall."

The Wildlife Trust report highlights how the decline of insects has had a knock on impact on other species. Birds in particular have been impacted with the number of Spotted Flycatchers plummeting to just 5% of previous levels and the Red-backed Shrike disappearing entirely from Britain.

Other countries are already taking action to reduce pesticide use. France banned the use of pesticides in green public spaces in 2017, and banned use of pesticide in private gardens in 2019. The Wildlife Trusts are calling on the government to set ambitious pesticide reduction targets nationwide.

James Melling adds: "We all have a role to play in changing the picture: from governments, to councils to people in their own garden. Given the current circumstances, now is particularly a good opportunity to do things in your garden that will really make a difference to nature.

"It might seem like our impacts of small but, together, we've the power to transform an area of land bigger than our largest national parks combined into something that is great for wildlife. If everyone just makes one small change from our guide, then that's us one step closer to helping nature recover."

To receive the free Wildlife Trust guide, visit the webpage here.

