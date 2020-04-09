Neston's Mozzie Watch Is Back

Published: 9th April 2020 13:47

In partnership with Neston Town Council, from April to October we bring you 'Mozzie Watch' on the Neston Life app.

A 'traffic light' indicator system is already used on the Town Council's website, with forecasts provided by local experts, to alert local residents as to the current risk of bites. Now, we're using the same data, but in a handy section on the Neston Life app, so you can check the current forecast quickly when you're out and about.

This week, in the first report of the year, we are currently at 'Green' and Dr Eneveldson says:

"Collection of data for the mosquito forecast has been somewhat restricted by the Covid-19 situation but hopefully will continue.

The previous exceptionally high tides inundating the pools in February and March, and the cool and dry weather (until the last week) have restricted development of mosquito larvae on the marshes. Many pools were drying out prior to further inundation by high tides this week. No marsh mosquitos have been caught in recent traps. In consequence we forecast that the marsh mosquito biting risk for the forthcoming week should be low.

If the weather is very warm in the coming days, it is possible that there may be localised biting nuisance from other types of mosquitos, particularly in wooded areas.

Lastly, there is no evidence whatsoever that Covid-19 can be transmitted by mosquito bites!"

To keep abreast of weekly updates, hop on over to Neston Life on your smartphone or tablet, select 'More' from the landing page and you'll see Mozzie Watch at the top of the next section.

