  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston's Mozzie Watch Is Back

Published: 9th April 2020 13:47

In partnership with Neston Town Council, from April to October we bring you 'Mozzie Watch' on the Neston Life app.

Mozzie Watch

A 'traffic light' indicator system is already used on the Town Council's website, with forecasts provided by local experts, to alert local residents as to the current risk of bites. Now, we're using the same data, but in a handy section on the Neston Life app, so you can check the current forecast quickly when you're out and about.

This week, in the first report of the year, we are currently at 'Green' and Dr Eneveldson says:

"Collection of data for the mosquito forecast has been somewhat restricted by the Covid-19 situation but hopefully will continue.

The previous exceptionally high tides inundating the pools in February and March, and the cool and dry weather (until the last week) have restricted development of mosquito larvae on the marshes. Many pools were drying out prior to further inundation by high tides this week. No marsh mosquitos have been caught in recent traps. In consequence we forecast that the marsh mosquito biting risk for the forthcoming week should be low.

If the weather is very warm in the coming days, it is possible that there may be localised biting nuisance from other types of mosquitos, particularly in wooded areas.

Lastly, there is no evidence whatsoever that Covid-19 can be transmitted by mosquito bites!"

 To keep abreast of weekly updates, hop on over to Neston Life on your smartphone or tablet, select 'More' from the landing page and you'll see  Mozzie Watch at the top of the next section.

Neston Life

 SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies