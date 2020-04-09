  • Bookmark this page

Easter Pharmacy Opening Hours in Neston Area

Published: 9th April 2020 14:18

Here is the timetable for Easter weekend pharmaceutical service hours for the CH64 area.

Good Friday, 10th April

J Cubbin & Sons - 11am to 2pm

Deeside Pharmacy - 2pm to 5pm

Boots the Chemist - 2pm to 5pm

Saturday 11th April

J Cubbin & Sons - 9am to 5pm

Boots the Chemist - 9.30am-1pm, 2pm-4pm

Easter Sunday, 12th April

J Cubbin & Sons - 10am to 1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Arrowe Park Hospital - 9am to 10pm

Easter Monday, 13th April

J Cubbin & Sons - 10am to 2pm

Deeside Pharmacy - 2pm to 5pm

Boots the Chemist - 2pm to 5pm

Addresses:

J Cubbin & Sons
10-12 Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RA

Deeside Pharmacy
Mellock Lane
Little Neston
CH64 4BN

Boots the Chemist
Units 1-2 High Street
Neston
CH64 9TY

Lloyds Pharmacy
Arrowe Park Hospital
CH49 5PE

Pharmacy

Comments

