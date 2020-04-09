Easter Pharmacy Opening Hours in Neston Area
Here is the timetable for Easter weekend pharmaceutical service hours for the CH64 area.
Good Friday, 10th April
J Cubbin & Sons - 11am to 2pm
Deeside Pharmacy - 2pm to 5pm
Boots the Chemist - 2pm to 5pm
Saturday 11th April
J Cubbin & Sons - 9am to 5pm
Boots the Chemist - 9.30am-1pm, 2pm-4pm
Easter Sunday, 12th April
J Cubbin & Sons - 10am to 1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Arrowe Park Hospital - 9am to 10pm
Easter Monday, 13th April
J Cubbin & Sons - 10am to 2pm
Deeside Pharmacy - 2pm to 5pm
Boots the Chemist - 2pm to 5pm
Addresses:
J Cubbin & Sons
10-12 Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RA
Deeside Pharmacy
Mellock Lane
Little Neston
CH64 4BN
Boots the Chemist
Units 1-2 High Street
Neston
CH64 9TY
Lloyds Pharmacy
Arrowe Park Hospital
CH49 5PE
