Council Says Stay Home This Weekend and Asks Exercisers to be Considerate

Author: Cheshire West and Chester Council Published: 9th April 2020 16:25

People living within the borough are being asked to stay home and stay safe this bank holiday weekend and follow Government guidelines.

With warm weather forecast, many people will be enjoying time in their gardens and daily exercise outdoors. Households who are planning on having a barbecue are asked to be considerate and think of their neighbours.*

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and cabinet member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins adds "During these challenging times we all want to make the most of our daily permitted exercise and our beautiful borough has many picturesque places for people to walk, run or cycle. We all need to do our bit to make sure everyone is kept as safe as possible in these areas. Some of our residents don't have access to gardens or balconies so we need to make sure there's space for everyone.

"Coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and transmission may occur when these droplets enter the mouths, noses, or eyes of people who are nearby. Runners and cyclists, please be considerate to others and keep distance. Anyone can get coronavirus, without even knowing they have it. Anyone can spread it. Please exercise responsibly, protect our NHS and help save lives."

Daily exercise is a good way to maintain physical and mental health. People who are walking or running, are reminded to exercise locally to your home and keep more than two metres away from others. Joggers and runners in the borough are particularly being asked to follow the new ‘outdoor etiquette' during their daily permitted exercise, remembering to be mindful of the people around them.

Cycling



Cycling is a great form of exercise, and people are asked to ride their bikes responsibly across the borough. British Cycling and Cycling UK advise that cyclists should only go out on their own or with the people they live with and should keep to the left.

People who are cycling off road should choose wider trails so that they can keep two metres away from anyone they meet, stopping and waiting for people to pass when necessary. While people should only use their bikes to exercise once a day, they can also cycle to the shop for basic necessities, to provide care to somebody vulnerable, and to travel to essential work.

For more information on the coronavirus and health advice, please go to Live Well Cheshire West

*Editor's Note: There has been mixed advice on BBQs. Wirral Council and Merseyside Fire Service have issued advice against them, as the smoke (along with that of garden bonfires) may be an additional irritant for those with respiratory issues. Cheshire Fire Service has advised against bonfires, but not BBQs. We suggest people use their common sense, based on how close they are to neighbouring properties.

