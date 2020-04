Easter in Neston

Published: 12th April 2020 10:57

A sign and message of hope, this Easter in Neston

"We often suffer, but we are never crushed.

Even when we don't know what to do, we never give up.

In times of trouble, God is with us,

And when we are knocked down, we get up again."

