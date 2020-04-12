Neston Town Council Easter Art Competition Entries

Published: 12th April 2020 11:11

Happy Easter everyone!

We may be in lockdown, but that hasn't stopped a good number of local children from letting their artistic talents flow, with their entries in the Easter Art Competition organised by Neston Town Council.

We don't have the names of the winners yet, but we understand that the top six will all be receiving a prize of a chocolate treat.

Meanwhile, here are some of the entries, to help brighten your Easter Sunday.

