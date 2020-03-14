News From Neston's Christian Aid Committee

Author: Rob Ward Published: 14th April 2020 08:52

Thirty people from churches in the Neston area took part in the sponsored walk on 14th March 2020.

Here and in the photo below, walkers about to set off on the sponsored walk

The five-mile walk included an attractive stretch of the Wirral Way, and a delightful part of the Dee estuary coastline.

The weather was kind this year, in contrast to the gale-force winds in 2019, but many parts of the Wirral Way were wet after overnight rain. We appreciated the hot drinks and biscuits served at Gayton by Margaret Heibel and Cheryl Ellis. Back at the United Reformed Church Hall we enjoyed delicious home-made soup and bread made by members of the Neston & District Christian Aid committee.

Organiser Lynne Vaughan said: "We are very grateful to Rev. Hilary Smith for letting us use the United Reformed Church hall, to all those who walked, and to generous sponsors!" A total of £1828 was raised, an increase on the amount raised in 2019.

After 14 years, Eileen Ward has handed over as Treasurer for Neston and District to John Edwards, from Willaston Methodist Church. Eileen took over from Harry Leech from Little Neston Methodist Church in June 2016, so the job has been in Methodist hands for a long time.

Eileen Ward handing over as Treasurer to John Edwards

The walk took place before Covid-19 forced everybody to stop meeting. Christian Aid Week, 10th to 17th May, will have no house-to-house collection, so we will think of new ways to raise funds for this important work.

Refreshments were enjoyed halfway along the route.

