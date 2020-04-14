  • Bookmark this page

Little Actors - Workshops Plus Lockdown Writing and Performance Challenge Open To All

Published: 14th April 2020 11:42

Little Actors Theatre may not be in their theatre space in Brook Street, Neston, but the creativity continues online.

Little Actors
 

 From Monday 20th April there is a regular weekly workshop schedule for both LATC members and the wider public to join in with during lockdown.

Contact mail@littleactorstheatre.com to be sent to relevant Zoom links for the workshops.

Here is the timetable:

LATC timetable

Also next week sees the launch of a lock down writing and performance project led by actor/writer Mike Lockley. Everyone is welcome to join in with this. There are two age categories - U11s and 12+.

The work produced will be published and also performed - online and in our theatre once we can get back in there.

Here is the YouTube link with Mike explaining how the workshops will start off:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpN3y3cIpNwtnuBZGm3RtIuGnyihOt5-g

For details contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com

 

