Little Actors - Workshops Plus Lockdown Writing and Performance Challenge Open To All
|Published: 14th April 2020 11:42
Little Actors Theatre may not be in their theatre space in Brook Street, Neston, but the creativity continues online.
From Monday 20th April there is a regular weekly workshop schedule for both LATC members and the wider public to join in with during lockdown.
Contact mail@littleactorstheatre.com to be sent to relevant Zoom links for the workshops.
Here is the timetable:
Also next week sees the launch of a lock down writing and performance project led by actor/writer Mike Lockley. Everyone is welcome to join in with this. There are two age categories - U11s and 12+.
The work produced will be published and also performed - online and in our theatre once we can get back in there.
Here is the YouTube link with Mike explaining how the workshops will start off:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpN3y3cIpNwtnuBZGm3RtIuGnyihOt5-g
For details contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com
Comments
