Stay Connected To Nature with Ness During Lockdown

Published: 14th April 2020 12:16

Ness Gardens are continuing to connect with us during lockdown, to help promote the value of nature even while our physical access to it is limited.

Ness Gardens is currently closed to the public, but the team are still working to maintain the beautiful grounds ready for when we can visit again. Meanwhile, here are some ways to stay in touch.

The bulb lawn in the rock garden at Ness, photo by Sara Bishop.

Check out Ness Gardens' YouTube channel here. Content will include short virtual clips of Ness, archive footage and gardening tips from the team.

Visit the Ness Gardens Facebook page here, to go on a virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

For the little ones, Ness Gardens recommends that you download a free activity book, 'My Life as a Plant', suitable for 3-5 year olds from the American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB). Inspire your kids to explore the world of plants. Use it as an interactive story or individual activities.

Ness Gardens is part of the University of Liverpool, which is working at the forefront of national and international efforts to curb the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. Find out more about what they are doing, and how you can help, here.

