  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Stay Connected To Nature with Ness During Lockdown

Published: 14th April 2020 12:16

Ness Gardens are continuing to connect with us during lockdown, to help promote the value of nature even while our physical access to it is limited.

Ness Gardens is currently closed to the public, but the team are still working to maintain the beautiful grounds ready for when we can visit again. Meanwhile, here are some ways to stay in touch.

Ness GardensThe bulb lawn in the rock garden at Ness, photo by Sara Bishop.

Check out Ness Gardens' YouTube channel here. Content will include short virtual clips of Ness, archive footage and gardening tips from the team.

Visit the Ness Gardens Facebook page here, to go on a virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

For the little ones, Ness Gardens recommends that you download a free activity book, 'My Life as a Plant', suitable for 3-5 year olds from the American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB). Inspire your kids to explore the world of plants. Use it as an interactive story or individual activities.

Ness Gardens is part of the University of Liverpool, which is working at the forefront of national and international efforts to curb the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. Find out more about what they are doing, and how you can help, here.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies