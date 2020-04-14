Just Eat? Just Elephant Pizzas!

Published: 14th April 2020 20:00

Yes, it's finally happening, just as you thought you'd lose your mind with boredom over what's in the fridge - or not, as the case may be.

Neston's Elephant Collective will be going LIVE on the JustEat website and app from 5pm on Friday 17 April!!!

After this initial weekend, the plan is for the service to be available from 5pm-10pm, Thursday-Sunday. Pizzas to start with, and an expanded menu once they hit their stride.

Find out more here.

Buon appetito!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.