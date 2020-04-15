Every Thursday at 8pm - Clap for Our Carers

Published: 15th April 2020 06:56

A reminder that we all owe a great debt to the many thousands of people putting their lives on the line to look after the rest of us.

From the NHS, to the rest of the emergency services; care workers; supermarket workers; delivery drivers; staff in schools still working and many, many more.

So come on Neston, make some noise - every Thursday, 8pm.

If you use social media, feel free to right click and copy the above image to share on your own feed.

