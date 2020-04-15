  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

St Thomas' in Parkgate is in Full Bloom

Published: 15th April 2020 09:48

Thank you to Valerie Johnson, who has sent in these photos, particularly for the benefit of those whose daily exercise does not allow them to see the beautiful blooms in person.

St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, in full bloom

Valerie says: "300 spring bulbs were planted last year by members of St Thomas' Church and folk from the Parkgate community.

"They were ably assisted by a team of volunteers from the Lloyds Banking Group.

"Thanks also to Marie Lycett, as they were planted in memory of her late husband Jim Lycett. I hope many people will enjoy the photos even if they are unable to visit the garden this year. "

St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, in full bloom

St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, in full bloom

St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, in full bloom

St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, in full bloom

St Thomas' Church, Parkgate, in full bloom

Related content:

Stanney Fields Park in blossom

Your Photos

Spreading Happiness

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies