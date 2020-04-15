St Thomas' in Parkgate is in Full Bloom

Published: 15th April 2020 09:48

Thank you to Valerie Johnson, who has sent in these photos, particularly for the benefit of those whose daily exercise does not allow them to see the beautiful blooms in person.

Valerie says: "300 spring bulbs were planted last year by members of St Thomas' Church and folk from the Parkgate community.

"They were ably assisted by a team of volunteers from the Lloyds Banking Group.

"Thanks also to Marie Lycett, as they were planted in memory of her late husband Jim Lycett. I hope many people will enjoy the photos even if they are unable to visit the garden this year. "

