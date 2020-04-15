Be a Home-Based Culture Vulture

Published: 15th April 2020 15:44

To help people stay connected and active during lockdown, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Arts team has put together a list of cultural events, activities and resources that can be accessed from home.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council and member for Little Neston, said: "Our Arts team has put together a list of activities available locally from the Council and partners.

"There are creative challenges to engage with; karaoke, drama, writing, craft and more plus a wide range of ebooks and emagazines to download."

More and more organisations and individuals are developing activities and online content to stay connected in these challenging times. The resource page will be kept up to date when they are available.

Themes covered include: Expoloring Cheshire West archives; crafts; dance; drama; film; library activities and lectures.

There is a wide range of activities available elsewhere online. The Get Creative Festival in May has been cancelled but follow #GetCreativeAtHome to find activities to inspire you to have a go at something creative or visit www.getcreativeuk.com.

Councillor Gittins added: "If you are aware of more online activities that are open for others in our community to join locally please get in contact with us by email: artswest@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk."

http://westcheshiremuseums.co.uk/culture-from-your-home/

For Neston, see also:

Hip & Harmony CIC - virtual choir, street dance and ukulele performances.

Little Actors Theatre Company - Workshops in drama, writing and games.

