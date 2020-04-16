Live Well Cheshire Offers Community Support

Published: 16th April 2020 10:09

Residents who are self-isolating can find a range of support at their fingertips with an online hub bringing services together.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is urging members of the community to use the Live Well Cheshire West website to find out about practical support like meals and shopping, as well as care and health advice, information for parents, mental health support and guidance on staying safe.

Residents and businesses are also urged to add information about the support they can offer to the site.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "We worked with our NHS partners to launch this website as a digital health and social care directory before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has really come into its own during the current crisis and become a real one-stop-shop for advice and support.

"We know there are so many fantastic communities out there stepping up to play their part to support vulnerable residents and we can't thank you enough.

"We want to make sure that what you can offer is included on the Live Well Cheshire West website to help people searching for support in their local area."

The Council is advising residents who are self-isolating to ask family and friends for help with shopping, or to ask a trusted neighbour first.

Where this is not possible, residents may find what they need on the Live Well Cheshire West Website, which includes information about local food businesses that will deliver.

A helpline is available for vulnerable residents who are not supported by family, friends or neighbours and who do not have access to the internet. This number is: 0300 123 7031. Alternatively, residents who do have access to the internet can email: enquiries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

For information about available support or to add your offer of help visit: livewell.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

