Three Cheers for Woodfall Primary!
|Published: 16th April 2020 10:19
Staff at Woodfall Primary School in Neston have come up with a novel way to touch base with pupils in lockdown during the COVID-19 emergency.
Each was given a word, picture or symbol to recreate on an A4 piece of paper, which they then photographed. The images were then collated to create these two collages below, sending a message of positivity to pupils and their families in these uncertain times.
Great stuff, well done Woodfall!
