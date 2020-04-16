  • Bookmark this page

Accolade for Neston Swimming Club

Published: 16th April 2020 10:29

It may be a while before they can get back into the water, but members of Neston Swimming Club are celebrating individually, after hearing that they've received a coveted accreditation.

Neston Swimming ClubMembers of the Neston Swimming Club team. Photo taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has achieved the Swim Mark Award, which is Swim England's quality standard for clubs. It recognises high standards of governance, sustainability and effectiveness.

A spokesperson for Brio Leisure, which runs the club's home at Neston Recreation Centre, said: "This has been down to all the fantastic work that the club does and we are proud to be able to support them.

"Check out their Facebook page or website and get in touch if you are interested in joining or helping them. They'll be back in action at Neston Recreation Centre when we re-open."

Swim Mark

 

