Neston MP Fights for NHS Workers' Benefits

Published: 16th April 2020 10:36

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, is campaigning for NHS workers to receive death in service benefits.

Justin Madders MP, photographed recently whilst helping out with food distribution during the current crisis.

Justin, who is also a Shadow Health Minister, has written to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, to appeal for all NHS staff to be covered in the event of the worst case scenario.

In his letter he said: "NHS staff on the front line are facing an unprecented level of increased risk to their personal health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With 19 deaths of frontline staff working for the health service already confirmed (at time of writing, 15.4.20), and with announcements from NHS trusts and loved ones indicating that the number may be far higher, there is no doubt that health service workers, and particularly those working closely with those affected witih Covid-19, are taking a significant personal risk to help us in our fight to beat Coronavirus.

"Currently, death in service benefits are not universal; only those who are currently paying into a relevant pension scheme receive them. Given the increased risks at this time, we firmly believe that these benefits should be extended to apply to all NHS employees, regardless of membership of any applicable pension scheme. The NHS needs to ensure that the loved ones of anyone who dies in service receive this payment."

Appeal for flexibility on increased MP budgets

Last week, Justin also wrote to Marcial Boo, Chief Executive of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), regarding the £10,000 increase to MPs' office budgets during lockdown. He explains: "Contrary to reports, MPs are not getting an extra £10k payment but an increase in the office allowance that can be spent on equipment etc so staff can work from home.

"Each MP has to account for it and some will need to spend more than others, but a fair point has been made that if this cash is there and MPs don't spend it all, can it be used in the wider fight against coronavirus?"

In his letter to IPSA he said: "I welcome the recognition that this crisis will require extra expenditure, initially for example for items such as extra equipment for remote working.

"However, is there an option that I may use any remaining part of this budget for the wider good in my constituency, to help those directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

"The definition of 'parliamentary duties' has been somewhat redefined in this crisis. I have spent the last couple of weeks very much hands on at the frontline, helping to ensure that the vulnerable in Ellesmere Port and Neston actually have some food, that businesses and local people who now have no income and are not covered by any of the Government's initiatives are helped and that everyone feels they have someone to turn to. Every part of our community is playing its part in fightting the health, social and economic consequences of this outbreak and one thing they all have in common is that there is insufficient funding to go around.

"I always have in mind when using IPSA allowances that this money is not my own but the taxpayers and so I am always careful to ensure that any expenditure is proportionate and justifiied. I therefore consider that it is unlikely that I will use much, if any, of that additional allowance and so would like to use the money for wider community support...I appreciate some MPs will need to use much of this allowance dependent on their own cicrumstances...so I am asking at this unprecedented time for greater flexibility for use of this allowance."

Justin currently awaits responses to his appeals to both the Health Secretary and IPSA.

