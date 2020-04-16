Sing and Dance at Home With Hip & Harmony

Published: 16th April 2020 15:28

Neston's Hip & Harmony CIC have a series of online workshops timetabled, both for members and the general public, during the coronavirus emergency.

Classes re-commence from Monday 20 April.

All you have to do is download the Zoom.us app onto your mobile device or computer and, when prompted, join Hip & Harmony with the Meeting ID 319-448-2137, password: 12345.

Classes are available for Streetdance and Choir at the moment, as follows:

Any enquiries to paula@hipandharmony.co.uk, or visit the Hip & Harmony CIC Facebook page.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.